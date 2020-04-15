Yamaha Motor Corporation has issued a recall on the XV250 for a potential engine lubrication issue.

According to the recall notice published by the National Highway Transport Safety Administration (NHTSA), a handful of 2019 Yamaha XV250 sold in the United States could present the issue. Here are the details of this recall.

According to the documents, in some of the small-displacement cruisers affected, an “oil passageway” has been improperly machined which can cause an insufficient amount of oil to circulate to the engine. Said passageway can become blocked due to the flaw.

A lack of internal lubrication can cause premature wear of the engine’s components and could eventually lead to the engine stalling and/or seizing. Should a stall happen while the vehicle is being operated, this could place the rider in a hazardous situation and potentially even cause a crash.

According to Yamaha, it expects the problem to manifest itself prior to the within the affected vehicles’ first 100 miles on the road. Owners might experience unusual engine noise, knocking, and even power loss prior to the engine stalling.

Internal number for this recall is 990136 and it is expected to begin on April 17, 2020. Owners of the affected motorcycles will be notified by mail and invited to visit their official Yamaha dealer to have the issue inspected and fixed. According to the defect notice, the engine side cover will be inspected and replaced if necessary.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of 2019 XV250 are welcome to reach out to the Yamaha customer service line available at 1-800-962-7926 to have their VIN verified. Customers can also contact the NHTSA’s safety hotline with their question at 1-888-327-4236 or get more details about this notice online at www.safercar.gov.

Source: NHTSA