4 / 7

TT Isle of Man—Ride on the Edge 2 has two general game modes—Single-player and Multiplayer. Within each are various modes like Time Attack, Quick Race, Local Game, Online Game, etc. It's all there, everything you'd expect from a modern racing simulator. Track choice is relatively good, although I would have liked some actual tracks instead of the ones that were made up for the game, and the options available to customize your race—temp, weather, time of day, etc.—are pretty impressive.

The real story here is Career Mode. In career, you build a character, pick a bike, and start as a green racer wildcatting around Ireland looking for your big break. Eventually, as you move through the game, you can upgrade your bike and your skills with both earned cash and special points. Your final goal is, of course, the legendary TT itself.

Career mode is really cool, and I like how you start as a struggling nobody and work your way up through the ranks. Even on easy difficulty, Career mode is hard and I came to really hate some of my competitors as we went from track to track. Mission accomplished by the devs, I'd say.