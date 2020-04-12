Has cabin fever gotten the better of you yet? We sure as hell hope not! We hope you've been staying productive at home in the midst of the global situation. There are quite a few motorcycle related things you can do in the comfort of your own home. If you miss riding your motorcycle and going to motorcycle related events, you're definitely not alone, as we too are longing for the days of long rides, demo days, and simple bike hangouts to return. For the meantime, we'll just have to keep ourselves busy whilst our bikes are stowed away in the garage.

Luckily, however, Adam Kay, founder of Untitled Motorcycles in London, has so generously allowed us to fantasize about our favorite bikes in the midst of lockdown. He has created quite a number of highly detailed motorcycle line drawings for us to fill in with color. Yes, you read that right, whip out that old box of crayons and call your kids over. If you don't have kids or crayons, then boot up your CAD software and get to coloring.

Adam has posted quite a few photos of his line work on his Instagram page, and we're thoroughly amazed by how much detail is in each picture. Featuring some of our favorite bikes, such as the KTM 690 Duke and the Triumph Thruxton R, you and the family can spend hours mixing and matching color schemes for your favorite bikes. The best part? It's all free, and the high resolution images can be downloaded from Adam's Instagram page (check his bio).

Gallery: Color Your Favourite Bikes And Make The Most Of Your Time At Home

7 Photos

Now that we've given you something to do in this time of sheer boredom, make sure to pass this on to your motorcycle loving friends. Who knows? You guys could even have a little contest and see who has the best color combination for every motorcycle featured in the collection. Happy coloring!