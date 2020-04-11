For some, the thought of cutting into a brand new motorcycle’s chassis and bodywork to create a custom machine makes them cringe—even more so if the bike is a $15,000 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC. Thankfully, I’m not one of them, and I thoroughly appreciate any custom motorcycle that’s been put together with much detail. And so, when I stumbled upon this custom Scrambler 1200 XC, I knew this was something special.

FCR, the guys responsible for this build, is a French custom motorcycle outfit that has built a reputation modifying new generation Triumphs. Apart from building one-off, bespoke creations, FCR also frequently releases custom limited series for current generation motorcycles. Similar to the automotive world wherein an aftermarket shop would release a limited series of cars made to order for customers. FCR’s latest offering is dubbed the Urban Scrambler.

The Urban Scrambler starts life as a 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC. A great bike in and of itself, its 1,200cc engine produces a decent 90 horsepower. Equipped with Öhlins suspension, the Scrambler is more than capable off-road, slugging it out with adventure bikes whose sole purpose is to shred off-road for long distances. As such, it’s understandable that FCR left most of the bikes underpinnings untouched, but instead focused on accentuating the bike’s style.

To start things off, the guys at FCR can paint your Scrambler 1200 XC in any color you wish. The gorgeous deep blue finish of the bike featured here is proof enough of their craftsmanship when it comes to paint. The Urban Scrambler also features blacked out controls, handcrafted aluminum front and rear fenders, a custom leather seat, LED indicators, and my favorite feature of all, a custom exhaust. The custom exhaust bears the look of a desert racer with a high mount, dual pipe setup, and the FCR badge ruggedly tack welded dead center, giving the bike a bit of a ratty backyard built vibe, but in a good way.

Gallery: The Urban Scrambler Is A Tricked Out Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC

4 Photos

Now, a common question anyone with the intention of customizing a brand new motorcycle would have is whether or not such modifications would void the manufacturer warranty. Well, luckily, FCR’s Urban Scrambler retains Triumph’s factory warranty for the Scrambler 1200 XC, so you can rest easy knowing your custom Scrambler is still protected in case any mechanical issues arise. For more custom creations by FCR, visit their page here.





