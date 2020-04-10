Say you’re a garage that specializes in custom motorcycles. You build some cool bikes, and both you and people around you love them. Still, there are some times when having a four-wheeled vehicle around comes in awfully handy. Even if you’re in a climate where you can ride year-round, you need a four-wheeler to pick up important things like non-running bikes, right?

Not just any old jalopy will do, of course. If you’re an ace customizer, any ride associated with you has to come completely correct. Since the perfect vehicle just doesn’t exist, you obviously have no choice but to do it yourself. Friends, let me introduce you to the fine work of Holy Shift Garage.

The Holy Shift team mostly concentrates on motorbikes, and has covered everything from a Bajaj Pulsar to a Yamaha RD350 to a KTM 390 Duke. Moto modification isn’t the same as car modification, but the interests can be and often are pretty congruent. That’s why the team turned its attention to transforming a rusted-out and sad Suzuki Omni into a lifted, apocalypse-ready bike hauler.

It’s also a good reminder that even with multinational manufacturers, each model’s story in different countries might be completely different than what you think you know. Did you know that the Maruti Suzuki Omni didn’t have anywhere near as many generational changes in India as it did in Japan? I know that kind of thing happens a lot, but I didn’t specifically know about this model’s timeline until watching this video. Thanks, PowerDrift!

Team Holy Shift decided to call their finished build a Gymni for three reasons. One, Suzuki never released the Jimny in India. Two, it utilizes a modified powertrain and various other bits from a Suzuki Gypsy. Three, and most importantly, the finished bike hauler looks like it put in some serious hours at the gym. That entire explanation in this video made me grin my head off. What’s better than clever wordplay? Well-thought-out, multi-layered clever wordplay.

The Gymni not only looks like it’s ready for the apocalypse; it can actually carry TWO bikes, not just one. One can fit inside, and there’s a convenient rack on the back for a second bike. The stock Omni only had a tiny, underpowered 800cc engine, but the Gypsy transplant is a freshly ported inline-four lump that displaces 1000cc. Holy Shift didn’t give complete power figures for the end project, but more power was clearly necessary to haul a couple of people and a couple of bikes around safely.

If you want to see some of Holy Shift’s bike builds, you can check them out on YouTube.

Source: YouTube