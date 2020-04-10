Are you getting cabin fever yet? At RideApart, we’re doing our best to try and keep you entertained while you’re stuck at home. Obviously, the best way to spend your time is to read all the amazing content we produce (not biased at all). You can also head to the garage or the backyard and tinker on your ride to make sure it’s in tip top shape for when you’ll get to catch up on all that saddle time you didn’t get.

Another way some of us are keeping sane is by working out from home. I can hear all the booing from here; hold on to your tomatoes, folks, and hear me out. This is for those of us who are itching to move, are missing their gym routine, or are simply open to getting their grove on because they might as well and there’s nothing better to do.

If this isn’t for you, there’s no judgement, only love. Ducati seems to agree with this and in the first episode of its new YouTube series Ducati Caffé, one of the test riders shows us a few moves we can all do from home.

While riding is a therapy in itself, if you choose to avoid taking risks during quarantine, then a little living room training session is the next best thing you can do for your head. Get your sneakers on and check out the routine that test rider Andrea Rossi has prepared specifically for motorcyclists to stay in riding shape. The best part is that he shows how to adapt the exercises to your level of fitness. Nobody gets left behind!

He explains that this little workout is designed to work all the muscles you use while you ride. From pushups to squats, he also breaks down what muscles each exercise focuses on and how these muscles work while you’re riding.

If you've worked through your entire list of chores, have caught up on all your shows, have finished all your books, and are wondering what to do next, you can always add this to your list. There’s nothing like a random set of pus ups to give you a boost! Trust us, we’re almost like doctors but with fewer (no) PhDs and more bikes.