Are you a badass woman who rides? Do you want to connect with other badass women who ride? We may all be staying home more than usual due to the coronavirus crisis, but the Women’s Motorcycling Conference Online is coming up fast. It’s the perfect way to get some much-needed interaction with other women riders while we’re all planning our next rides.

The first-ever virtual conference will take place on Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18, 2020. It starts at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, and will feature presentations from all kinds of rad women throughout the U.S. motorcycling landscape. From Joanne Donn of GearChic to Porsche Taylor of Black Girls Ride Magazine, to 2019 Iron Butt Rally winner Wendy Crockett, to Tricia Szulewski of Women Riders Now, there are a ton of cool people and presentations to get you thinking and talking.

There are a wide range of presentation topics, including Building Confidence After A Crash, Reinventing Your Extremes: Long Distance Tips and Tricks, Revvolutionary: Using Your Motorcycle as a Vehicle for Change, and much more. As with live and in-person conferences, you can attend as many or as few of the sessions as you like.

Registration is currently open, and is available at two levels: regular registration to attend the virtual conference live, or you can also choose a Conference + Recordings ticket. That gets you video recordings of every conference session after the event, so you can go back and relive things you want to see again. It’s also a nice option if an emergency comes up and you have to miss a session (or part of a session) that you were really looking forward to attending.

Regular registration costs $21.99 including a service fee, while the conference + recordings option costs $58.74 including a service fee. All ticketing is done through Brown Paper Tickets, which accepts major credit cards as well as PayPal. All sales are final, according to the website.

Source: Women’s Motorcycle Tours