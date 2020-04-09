2 / 8

The Black and Silver Arrow go hand in hand. Under the sheet metal, they’re virtually the same bikes. It all comes down to whether your personal preference between the flat-track and the minimalistic café racer aesthetics.

The Vitpilen and Svartpilen, alongside Supermoto and their KTM 690 counterparts, run on one of the biggest single-cylinder engine currently in production, a 693cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke unit rated at 75 horsepower and 97.6 lb-ft of torque. The cylinder has a 105-mm bore and an 80-mm stroke and it’s teamed with a six-speed gearbox.

The two Arrows sound absolutely delightful and they are devilishly fun the ride on—provided you don’t have to cruise at highways speeds for too long.