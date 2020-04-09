For those that have been living under a rock—and not rolling over them—Backcountry Discovery Routes is a non-profit organization that curates off-road trails, advocates rider safety and education, and promotes responsible backcountry motorcycle travel. Spanning numerous US states and regions, BDR relies on the help of volunteers to provide free travel itineraries, GPS maps, route condition updates, and informative YouTube videos.

While the Seattle-based organization supplies the off-road riding community with an abundance of resources, BDR is powered by the generosity of donors. With a collaborative relationship with land-owners and careful fund investments, the non-profit aims to preserve remote roads and backcountry trails for years to come. To help drive that initiative, BDR teamed up with KTM, Touratech, and Cyclops to create a special-edition 790 Adventure R for one lucky donor supporting the BDR cause.

Starring the 799cc LC8c engine, KTM’s 790 Adventure R straddles the line of Adventure Bike and dirt bike. The parallel-twin pumps out more than enough power with 93 ponies and the low-mounted gas tank makes the middleweight adventurer fleeter footed than its full-sized competitors. Though the 790 Adventure R is quite capable on the trails from the factory, BDR upped the ante with some very trick upgrades.

All off-road riders know the importance of suspension and BDR enlisted the help of KTM-owned WP for rally-worthy shocks and forks. To soak up the rugged remote terrain, BDR enhanced the ride with WP XPLOR PRO suspension with cone-valve forks, an upgrade worth $6,000 alone. Next, Touratech crash bars, headlight grill, and handguards provided the necessary protection on the trail.

Gallery: Special BDR Edition 2020 KTM 790 Adventure R

6 Photos

Of course, enjoying a BDR route will require an extended period of travel and the Touratech Zega Evo X Pannier System and 31-liter dry bag has your valuables covered in all weather conditions. Also equipped with a Cyclops Aurora auxiliary light kit, the lucky 790 winner will be able to confidently ride long beyond sunsets. Finally, the team decked out the ADV in Custom Special BDR Edition Graphics to commemorate the contest.

For those interested in winning the trail-ready 790 Adventure, BDR is currently accepting donations at its website. Now through July 31, 2020 at 12 pm PDT, donors can choose between various contribution levels for a chance to win the special-edition motorcycle. From a $25 donation to a $1000 gift, contestant purchases equate to the number of tickets entered into the drawing.

At 2 pm PDT on July 31, 2020, BDR will pick one lucky winner of the Special BDR Edition 2020 KTM 790 Adventure R. The bike will also come with a complete set of Butler BDR waterproof maps so you can break in your new bike properly. If you’re an off-road rider, dual-sporter, adventurer, or just a motorcycle advocate, get yourself over to BDR and contribute to the cause!