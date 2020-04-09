In February 2020, Indian Motorcycle and partner Workhorse Speed Shop announced that the Appaloosa super-speeder had undergone a thorough upgrade in time to tackle this year's speed events season.

The Appaloosa 2.0’s first mission was to hit the ice track at the Baikal Mile Ice Speed Festival taking place on the eponymous lake from February 27 to March 1, 2020. Indian has now shared the footage of its Scout Bobber-based speedster tackling Lake Baikal and it’s so cool—no pun intended.

The Appaloosa was actually built in 2019 to be entered in the Sultans of Sprint challenge. That’s when Indian first teamed up with Workhorse to design the bike that would hopefully shine and win the competition. To celebrate the Indian Scout’s 100th anniversary, the shop used a Scout Bobber as a base for the build. 700 hours of work later and the Appaloosa was born. MotoGP's Randy Mamola was the lucky rider tasked with handling the beast on the track and put it through its paces. After three events, the Indian/Workhorse team managed to secure the fourth position in the 2019 Factory Class.

This year, Workhorse upgraded the Appaloosa to make it even more competitive before shipping it to Russia in time for the Baikal Mile. There, the Indian and Workhorse teams faced the full strength of the Siberian winter with temperatures sometimes dipping well below -13 degrees Farenheit which posed a number of technical challenges since the bike would freeze overnight and be difficult to start. Though the workshop prepared the bike for winter, I guess you’re never fully ready for Siberia in February.

With rider Sébastien Lorentz in the saddle, the Appaloosa 2.0 was first tested on the eighth-mile track. After a few encouraging runs, the team decided to tackle the mile-long track which posed yet another series of challenges. The surface was a lot rougher than on the eighth mile and the studded rear tire came in contact with the tail, forcing the team to modify the bodywork. They also had to deal with electrical issues, possibly linked to the ECU not designed to withstand the extreme cold.

According to the times published on the Baikal Mile site, the Appaloosa 2.0 recorded the 8th best average time on the eighth mile track on the event’s first day while after three outings in three days on the mile track, it recorded the 16th best average time with 179,533 seconds. According to Lorentz, the bike is capable of a lot more.

The Baikal Mile was a christening for the updated bike but the times recorded won’t count in the Sultans of Sprint challenge. The competition’s first official event will be the Wheels & Waves gathering in Biarritz, France, where the Indian/Workhorse team and its Appaloosa 2.0 will attempt to make the top three.

Source: Indian