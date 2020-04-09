Apex Predator: The king of the beasts. Top of the food-chain. The biggest dog in the yard. In other words; One bad mamma jamma.

Harley-Davidson just announced the winner of its 2020 King of Kings custom build competition. The crown went to Oscar Peralta of Querétaro, Mexico and his creation, Apex Predator.

The King of Kings competition featured entries by 18 Harley-Davidson dealers from 12 different countries. The entrants were all winners of national Battle of the Kings competitions from throughout the world who came together for a final, winner-take-all battle for the crown. The champion was decided by 50,000 public votes from around the world.

Originally a Sportster XR1200, the Apex Predator features a unique 2-1-2 exhaust that travels under the seat and comes out under the vented, hand-built tail unit. Peralta and his team were inspired by their motto “Born to attack without a challenge. Born to live without rival,” as they made the one-off custom hand and foot controls and Alcantara seat.

The Predator appears to use stock Harley calipers combined with wavy rotors for stopping power. Inverted Showa Big Piston Forks provide suspension in the front while twin shocks handle the rear. The team borrowed an LED Daymaker headlight from a Harley-Davidson Breakout to light the way. The control center of the bike is a high-tech, full color, TFT, Bluetooth instrument panel, which doesn’t detract from the lines of the machine.

Peralta and his team, made up of Agustin Anguino, Luis Fernando Perea, Rodrigo Perez, Eduardo Trejo, and Yeyo, chose a deep sterling green powder coat to finish the bike. They then chose to contrast the dark green with Amarillo Intenso highlights on the calipers, rear springs, and seat.