A new breed of dual-sport.
Back in February 2018, Swedish e-bike brand CAKE introduced its Kalk platform. Featuring the performance-oriented KalkOR and homologated Kalk&, the range touted a minimalistic (very Swedish) take on familiar motocross styling. Aside from the aesthetics, the Kalk family shared a lightweight yet sturdy 6061 aluminum frame/swingarm, a powerful 10 kW motor, a 2.6 kWh lithium-ion battery, and full Öhlins suspension.
Expanding on the lineup, CAKE unveiled the Kalk INK in March 2020. The roster’s new addition carried over the original model’s powertrain and chassis but ditched the rear suspension linkage, opted for black injection-molded polycarbonate bodywork, and stiffened up the front end with a lightweight motocross suspension. Now, CAKE is taking the Kalk INK to the streets with the SL (street-legal) edition so urbanites can hoon in a responsible manner—at least when it comes to the environment.
To outfit the Kalk INK SL for the road, CAKE added a headlight, a rear brake light, indicators, a plate hanger, foot break, an LED display, and a single mirror mounted on the left-hand controls. Unlike its off-roading cousin, the SL needed to achieve highway speeds so the company re-arranged the gearing to reach a 63-mph top speed. Clad in dual-sport tires, the street-legal Kalk INK is a great option for hardcore commuting, easy-going urban exploration, or aggressive free-riding.
“We are stoked to be able to expand the urban CAKE presence with the new Kalk INK SL, which combines excellent off-road performance with efficient commuter qualities,” said CAKE’s founder and CEO Stefan Ytterborn. “This bike stems from the uncompromising and superlight Kalk&, but uses components, wheels, and suspension that are a bit more rigid, which means it’s straightforward to maintain and easy to use.”
Of course, the homologation process increased the price of the Kalk INK SL, but the access to pavement comes at a modest fee. While the standard Kalk INK costs $9,500, the SL adds a $1,000-markup with an MSRP of $10,500. That might seem like a steep price for an e-bike, but the Kalk INK represents CAKE’s concerted effort to offer a more affordable option to the KalkOR’s premium price tag ($13,500).
Along with the Red Dot award-winning Ösa ($8,000), CAKE is positioning the Kalk INK as a more accessible entry point for younger riders and early adopters. The CAKE website is currently accepting pre-orders of the Kalk INK SL with a $200 deposit and the model will be available starting July 2020.
"We are stoked to be able to expand the urban CAKE presence with the new Kalk INK SL, which combines excellent off-road performance with efficient commuter qualities. This bike stems from the uncompromising and superlight Kalk&, but uses components, wheels, and suspension that are a bit more rigid, which means it's straightforward to maintain and easy to use," says founder and CEO of CAKE, Stefan Ytterborn. "With the launch of the Kalk INK SL, we introduce the fourth model of street-legal CAKE bikes next to the Kalk& and recently released Ösa+ and Ösa Lite. Each of these models combine excitement with responsibility to inspire a turn toward zero emissions, whether that's in remote or urban enviornments."
The Kalk INK SL and its off-road-oriented sibling, Kalk INK, stem from the game-changing Kalk OR platform, which debuted in 2018. All four models in the Kalk line (Kalk OR, Kalk&, Kalk INK and Kalk INK SL) utilize the same powerful drivetrain, battery, and robust 6061 aluminum frame/swingarm developed for the performance-oriented Kalk OR and the street-legal model, Kalk&. The Kalk INK and Kalk INK SL, however, employ a non-linkage rear suspension for simplicity, lightweight motocross front suspension for robustness, fenders and bodywork that are made from black, injection-molded polycarbonate and ABS, as well as a sturdy 19-inch wheelset for added durability and less overall maintenance.
With the addition of turn signals, front headlight and rear brake lights, LED display, footbrake, and license plate holder, the Kalk INK SL is fully street-legal in the EU and US. Gearing on the Kalk INK SL also differs slightly and top speeds have been enhanced to reach required highway limits – over 63mph/100kph. Riders can expect up to 3 hours of riding on a single charge.
The Kalk INK retails for $10500 USD / €10500 EUR and will be available direct to consumers via www.ridecake.com and select dealer partners worldwide starting July 2020. Starting today, riders can pre-order the bike with a $200 USD / €200 EUR deposit, the currency depending on the customer’s delivery address. For customers looking for an installment payment solution, CAKE also recently announced the integration of Splitit to its payment options, which allows customers to pay over time with zero interest. Learn more about this program, find images and videos, and get specifics on Kalk INK SL in CAKE’s press room: www.ridecake.com/pressroom.