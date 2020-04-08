Back in February 2018, Swedish e-bike brand CAKE introduced its Kalk platform. Featuring the performance-oriented KalkOR and homologated Kalk&, the range touted a minimalistic (very Swedish) take on familiar motocross styling. Aside from the aesthetics, the Kalk family shared a lightweight yet sturdy 6061 aluminum frame/swingarm, a powerful 10 kW motor, a 2.6 kWh lithium-ion battery, and full Öhlins suspension.

Expanding on the lineup, CAKE unveiled the Kalk INK in March 2020. The roster’s new addition carried over the original model’s powertrain and chassis but ditched the rear suspension linkage, opted for black injection-molded polycarbonate bodywork, and stiffened up the front end with a lightweight motocross suspension. Now, CAKE is taking the Kalk INK to the streets with the SL (street-legal) edition so urbanites can hoon in a responsible manner—at least when it comes to the environment.

To outfit the Kalk INK SL for the road, CAKE added a headlight, a rear brake light, indicators, a plate hanger, foot break, an LED display, and a single mirror mounted on the left-hand controls. Unlike its off-roading cousin, the SL needed to achieve highway speeds so the company re-arranged the gearing to reach a 63-mph top speed. Clad in dual-sport tires, the street-legal Kalk INK is a great option for hardcore commuting, easy-going urban exploration, or aggressive free-riding.

“We are stoked to be able to expand the urban CAKE presence with the new Kalk INK SL, which combines excellent off-road performance with efficient commuter qualities,” said CAKE’s founder and CEO Stefan Ytterborn. “This bike stems from the uncompromising and superlight Kalk&, but uses components, wheels, and suspension that are a bit more rigid, which means it’s straightforward to maintain and easy to use.”

Of course, the homologation process increased the price of the Kalk INK SL, but the access to pavement comes at a modest fee. While the standard Kalk INK costs $9,500, the SL adds a $1,000-markup with an MSRP of $10,500. That might seem like a steep price for an e-bike, but the Kalk INK represents CAKE’s concerted effort to offer a more affordable option to the KalkOR’s premium price tag ($13,500).

Along with the Red Dot award-winning Ösa ($8,000), CAKE is positioning the Kalk INK as a more accessible entry point for younger riders and early adopters. The CAKE website is currently accepting pre-orders of the Kalk INK SL with a $200 deposit and the model will be available starting July 2020.