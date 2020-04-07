Looking for a nice, soothing project to dig into while you’re staying home? For an experience that might be even more satisfying than watching this miraculous Vespa restoration, you might want to check out this 1962 Vespa VBB Sportique that’s up for grabs now on Bring A Trailer. There’s no reserve on it, either.

Bidding ends on April 13, 2020, so you have a few days to decide if you want to go over the current bid of $800 to bring this thing from its current Florida home to wherever you’re staying. Unlike some auctions, this scoot doesn’t have much in the way of documentation, or any type of extras.

What you see is pretty much what you get, except it does apparently come with a clean Florida title. The selling dealer says fluids were flushed recently, and that despite its somewhat rough-looking condition, it does run quite well. However, the seller hasn’t provided any sort of running or walkaround video, like so many other sellers seem to do when they’re flogging rides like this. If I was considering buying it, I’d want to see and hear the thing run since that’s the claim.

Gallery: 1962 Vespa VBB Sportique

26 Photos

Power comes from a 150cc two-stroke single-cylinder engine that’s integrated into the rear swingarm. It has a rotary valve design, domed pistons, and there’s a four-speed manual transmission that you shift with your left hand. According to the seller, rust inhibitor and WD-40 were both applied to the bare metal bits to help prevent rust from eating the thing alive.

Take a closer look at this scoot and you’ll see that although it clearly needs a lot of TLC, if it does in fact run as well as the dealer says it does, most of what needs addressing are cosmetic issues. Heck, if you’re a patina hound, maybe you won’t even consider those to be major issues at all. In any case, you can find it here if you want to place a bid or see more photos.

Source: Bring A Trailer