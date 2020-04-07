In its decade making helmets for the motorcycle industry, Veldt has made some pretty cool helmets. Its latest, a collaboration with Madrid’s Café Racer Dreams, continues that tradition.

According to Veldt, this is its fourth Builder Edition Collaboration. CRD is known to make some seriously cool café racers, and an elegant café racer like the ones made by CRD needs a cool helmet to match and Veldt was the company for the job.

The VELDT X CRD combines old-school cool with modern technology for a helmet that is not only stylish but safe. It features a diamond-patterned graphic that goes from green to black. The interior is made from soft lamb leather while the trim is made from calf leather. This edition comes with a black peak and a clear, short visor.

“Every feature on this helmet is about maximum safety or maximum comfort. Because our helmets are small, they’re incredibly flattering.” The company website says.

Veldt helmets are made from carbon fiber sourced from Toray in Japan which is then fired in an autoclave. Carbon fiber provides for maximum protection for minimum weight. Leather is provided by Indutan of Portugal, while painting is done by AkzoNobel in the Netherlands. Each of their helmets takes six hours to produce. Each helmet comes with a five-year warranty.

Pricing for these helmets isn’t cheap. This particular model comes in at $1,230, but if you want one, you’d better act fast. These VELDT X CRD is being produced in a very limited run of 50 pieces.