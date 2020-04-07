Carey hart didn’t have any big plans for this 2018 Indian Springfield when he first picked it up. He just wanted to lighten the weight, make it faster, and improve the suspension. Once he started digging into the project, however, the wheels started turning in his head, and a plan began to form.

Hart, probably known best for his freestyle motocross career, first got into v-twins sometime around 2013 and has been making custom bikes with his friends ever since. He loves applying knowledge he learned in the motocross world to the big v-twins and squeezing as much performance he can out of them.

Hart customized a Springfield once before, incorporating World War 2 bomber styling and even adding a custom sidecar designed to resemble a B-17. It was during that build that Hart realized the potential the bike had to be a formidable racer.

His first call was to longtime friend Bryan “Big B” Mahoney. They immediately ditched the stock swingarm in favor of a lighter aluminum piece from Trac Dynamics. Next to go was the belt-drive, which they replaced with a Zipper’s Performance chain. For wheels, they opted for a set of Blackstone Tek (BST) carbon fiber wheels from Brock’s Performance, skinned in Dunlops, of course. To beef-up the engine, the boys decided to install a 116” big-bore kit to add 20 percent more horses and 15 percent more torque.

Now that the bolt-ons were installed, it was time to call in reinforcements. Hart got ahold of Satya Kraus from Kraus Motor Co., Jake Cutler from Barnstorm Cycles, and Evan Favaro from Speakeasy Motors. With the promise of free beer and a warm garage, help was on the way.

“The cool thing about these guys is that they’re all young and building bikes for them is not really about competition. It’s more about wanting to do cool stuff together. Not that I’ve been around a long time, but I don’t see that really in V-twin, and there’s a lot of that in racing. Teams test together. Mechanics develop parts together, and the best man wins on the weekend.” said Hart.

Kraus, Hart, and Mahoney got to work on the general aesthetics, suspension, and stance as they related to racing. Meanwhile, Cutler and Favaro got to work on the sheet -metal. Cutler immediately cut into the factory tank to make knee cutouts to make it easier to hug the bike. He also fabbed a custom dash. Meanwhile Favaro worked on the cowling, a one-piece side panel, and reworked the rear fender.

Now it was time for paint. Hart called his friend and neighbor, Chris Wood, of Airtrix, who has designed all of Hart’s Bell helmets and painted all of his v-twins so far. Once paint was done, it was time to unveil it at the One Show in Portland, Oregon in February.

Hart plans to take the bike to buttonwillow test it out. Providing the Indian performs the way he thinks it will, Hart plans to race it at Pike’s Peak.