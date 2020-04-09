2 / 7

The 2020 Ninja 1000SX is powered by an all-new 1,043cc, water-cooled, inline-four engine. This new wündermill is mated to a six-speed transmission with a Kawasaki slipper clutch that transfers the Ninja's power to the ground via a chain final drive. It features revised cam profiles and a gear-driven secondary balancer for a smoother, quieter ride and is tuned for low- and midrange torque.

The engine breathes in through a redesigned airbox and high-flow air filter feeding a set of 38mm Keihin throttle bodies. The big news this year is the Ninja's electronic throttle valves that allow for both throttle by wire (goodbye, cables!) and honest-to-goodness cruise control. To make up for the weird on/off binary feel of throttle by wire, Team Green built an amount of friction into the throttle to mimic the feel of a cable which provides better feedback to the rider.

Exhaust is handled by a 4-into-2-into-pre-chamber-into-1 (say that five times fast, eh?) setup with a single, very cool, D-shaped exhaust can mounted to the bike's right side. This setup not only looks the business, but it shaves nearly five pounds off the Ninja's curb weight, which is not too shabby.

Overall the Ninja 1000's engine is lighter, stronger, more powerful, and more efficient. On paper, it should provide enough oomph to move the bike smartly down the road whether you're flogging it solo through the twisties or doing a little two-up sport touring.