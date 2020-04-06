Indian Motorcycle Company issued a recall on a number of Challenger baggers due to a possible engine output shafft issue.

According to the information published by the NHTSA, that around one percent of 616 units of the new 2020 Indian Challenger could be affected by the problem. Here are the details of this recall.

According to the defect notice, Indian mentions that on some Challengers, the engine output shaft bearing might not have been lubricated during assembly. This could potentially lead to the bearing malfunctioning and to a sudden decelaration which, in the most extreme cases, could cause a crash. According to Indian, should the vehicle present the flaw, it will do so at a very low mileage. The manufacturer explains that the motorcycles affected didn’t undergo a quality audit and were produced prior to the issue being flagged and fixed at the production level.

Indian recommends to owners of a 2020 Challenger with fewer than 50 miles on the odometer not to use their motorcycle. They should make arrangements to have the bike towed to a local Indian dealer where the bearing will be properly lubricated and any required fixes will be performed. Both the service and the vehicle’s transportation will be performed free of charge for the owner.

Owners of vehicles with more than 50 miles on the odometer can either submit an electronic form via a dedicated portal or they can have their dealer complete and send the form for them. No further action will be required of them. Internal reference number for this recall is I-20-20 and it began on April 3, 2020.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of the model affected are invited to contact the Indian Motorcycle customer service at 1-877-204-3697 to have their VIN verified. The NHTSA also offers a safety hotline service that can be reached 1-888-327-4236.

Source: NHTSA