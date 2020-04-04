Hard enduro has been gaining popularity across the globe in recent years. Also known as “extreme enduro”, this sport really puts the skills of its riders to the test. Quite unlike traditional off-road or enduro racing, hard enduro requires riders to navigate through some of the most inhospitable terrain which would otherwise seem impassable to the uninitiated. Obstacles ranging from jagged uphill rock crawls, to river crossings, to two-foot tall log jumps truly put man and machine to the test. Riders must develop their own technique, mixing and matching various riding techniques from trials, motocross, desert racing, and traditional enduro.

Of course, all the skill in the world would mean nothing if the bike isn’t up to spec. Hard enduro machines are much like traditional enduro machines, however sometimes they feature longer suspension travel, or revised ergonomics to suit the rider’s preferences. One thing, however, that goes deeper into the realm of specialization is tires. Traditional off-road tires can’t handle the stresses associated with hard enduro riding. Hard enduro tires need to be soft enough to be sticky enough to grip extremely uneven surfaces whilst being rigid enough not to puncture upon heavy landings and aggressive launches on jagged surfaces. Having a wider profile also helps increase contact patch, as well as the tire’s resistance to rotational and lateral forces.

When it comes to hard enduro tires, a popular option that many racers opt for come from Kenda Tires. Kenda has recently released two new hard enduro specific tires targeted for top tier hard enduro racers. Dubbed the Knarly and Gauntlet, these new tires feature super sticky compounds that provide utmost traction even on the most uneven surfaces. Offered in wider sizes up to 140mm in width for the rear, they provide a larger contact patch to conform to the surface—whatever the shape may be.

The Kenda Knarly and Gauntlet are designed specifically for hard enduro racing, and add to Kenda’s already extensive list of off-road motorcycle tires. They’re available in a total of seven different sizes to suit most riders’ applications. More detailed specifications and information at kendatire.com





