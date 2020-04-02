One of the great things about motorcycles is that they draw so many people together, no matter what we do for a living or what other interests we might have. Healthcare professionals who love to ride, I know you’re out there. Sportbike Track Gear does, too, so they’re hosting a special giveaway to give back to these frontline health care workers who are doing so much for humanity during the coronavirus crisis right now.

Starting April 2 and running through April 9, 2020, Sportbike Track Gear is giving away a Scorpion EXO-R1 Air helmet exclusively signed by 2019 MotoGP Rookie of the Year Fabio Quartararo. It’s tough times for everybody, and our health care workers most of all, so STG wants to give back.

This contest is open to entries in the U.S. only. The official rules are spelled out in a Facebook post, and read as follows:

“My goal with this helmet is to make one tough day in a series of many a little better for one Motorcycle Riding Health Care Professional (limited to the US ONLY) fighting this battle from the front lines.”



“Rules: If you know someone doing just that, please post up their name and tag their profile [in the Facebook comments]. Once you have done that, ask everyone you know to Like their name in the post. Of all the names posted here the one with the most likes by Thursday April 9, 2020 gets this special helmet. I respectfully ask only the names of Heath Care Professionals who are also ride Motorcycles be posted below,” wrote Brian Van, STG founder.

This is a cool way to thank a hard-working, motorcycle-loving healthcare professional, and also a good reminder that if we all look out for each other, our international community will stay strong. If you’re a healthcare professional who rides, or you know a healthcare professional who rides, tag them and tell everyone you know to go like their name on that STG Facebook post to score this sweet signed lid.

