For 2020, KTM decided the 790 Duke needed more power and precision. That philosophy is amply reflected in its two nicknames for the 790 Duke and the shiny new 890 Duke R. While the 790 Duke was simply known as ‘The Scalpel,’ the 890 Duke R is apparently ‘The Super Scalpel.’ KTM says this designation is because it’s the sharpest tool in its toolbox.

While the 790 Duke was a strong middleweight contender, KTM pulled no punches when introducing the 890 Duke R. Team Orange came out swinging for the fences, and only time will tell what riders think of what it’s come up with. At the time of writing, MSRP has not yet been formally announced.