3 / 10

Probably one of the newest members of the stable, this Livewire is featured in McGregor’s latest documentary series, where he and Boorman set off from Patagonia in Argentina, and travel north all the way to California.

“We went with electric motorcycles because we wanted to be part of that new wave of transportation,” says McGregor.

Of course, one of the biggest challenges on this trip was finding places to charge them. “There’s no real infrastructure for charging in the middle of Patagonia, for instance. So we’d just knock on people’s doors and ask if we could plug them in.”