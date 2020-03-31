Since so many of us all around the world are minding local social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines, our poor motorcycles and scooters aren’t getting as much exercise as we’d probably like to give them. Still, we know it’s for the best for those we care about, and we’re all doing the best we can.

This rider in India brings up a very good point about why you want to be extra careful when leaving your bike unridden for extended periods of time, though. In this very short clip, the unnamed rider goes out to check on what looks like a Honda Activa scooter. He ended up getting what might just be the surprise of his life.

At first, all you see is a vaguely reptilian face peeking out through the mirror hole. Then, a forked tongue flicks out and back in as the little guy peeks out and cautiously surveys the scene outside the bike.

Just a little more poking around the front of the bike reveals that it’s not a gecko, or any type of relatively harmless and cute lizard. It’s not even a tiny, harmless snake. Oh no, it appears to be some type of freaking cobra. I’m no snake expert, but who knows if the guy whose bike this was is, either. Both he and I know enough to get away from the thing, and that’s the most important part.

As soon as you see the snake erupt from the instrument cluster of the scoot, you hear a high-pitched scream offscreen. In that moment, the unseen screamer is probably all of us. I personally like a lot of creatures that some people might find disturbing, but that still doesn’t mean I want to see them rearing up out of the instrument cluster of any vehicle I own, ready to strike at a moment’s notice. Pretty sure no one wants that.

The video ends without showing us what happens to this snake, but it’s still a good reminder to thoroughly check over your motorbike the next time you go out for a ride. You never know what (or who) could be hiding inside, waiting to surprise you.

Source: YouTube