A 1980 Honda XL500S is probably not any type of motorcycle you’d picture Darryl Dixon ever riding. Still, this particular one only has about 4,000 miles on the clock, and comes with a clean Georgia bill of sale. For a fan of vintage Hondas, it’s in awfully good shape, as well. Let’s dive in, shall we?

Powered by a 500cc four-stroke single, this little thumper has a five-speed transmission and made a claimed 26 horsepower and 27 lb-ft of torque when new. The Keihin carburetor was rebuilt by the seller, who also installed an AGM battery, a UNI air filter, and a crankcase breather. The seller also did a full repaint in Land Rover Monza Red, and also applied brand-new factory-look decals that he then had clear-coated.

The previous owner prior to the seller said that they serviced the front and rear brakes, although no actual details seem to be listed about what this ‘servicing’ involved. For example, were the brake pads changed or not? You’ll only stand a chance of learning if you message the seller, and it’s possible they don’t even know, since there’s no mention made of any service documentation. The previous owner also seems to have switched out the tires to the present Bridgestone Trail Wing 9s you see in the photos, as well as installing new cables, rear shocks, and a brand new x-ring drive chain.

Gallery: 1980 Honda XL500S

10 Photos

In any case, it’s a pretty solid-looking, low-mileage-having little 1980 Honda thumper on offer here today. Those miles are extremely low, given its age. Unlike many listings for bikes of similar age on Bring A Trailer, it regrettably does not appear to have any kind of startup and/or running video, so I’d probably ask a few questions about it before bidding, were I so inclined.

I always find it an extremely heartwarming thing when a bike like this comes up for sale, with such obvious care taken of it. It’s not a cossetted garage queen, but at the same time, it’s also clearly been loved and cared for through more than one owner. These are concepts I can always, always get behind. If I was considering a bid on this bike, I know I’d want to hear it run first, but you may feel differently. The auction ends on Friday, April 3, 2020, and the current bid at the time of writing is US $2,500.

Source: Bring A Trailer