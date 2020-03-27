Picture this: You’re a modern motorcycle manufacturer, and you want to host a virtual motorcycle show. Only, get this, you don’t have a whole lot of new stuff to show the world. If that’s the case, you just might be The Suzuki Motor Corporation. Hi, Suzuki! Also, hello dark red Katana!

That old saying about going hard or going home might be something that Suzuki took to heart, though. While the dark red and black color scheme does look quite nice, Suzuki took extra care in releasing an entire handful of videos about the bike to accompany this virtual exhibit.

The one linked here shows you exactly how nice the red and black color scheme works on this bike, and those red wheels are definitely a nice touch. Did Suzuki take an already good-looking bike and make it look even better? Well, that’s just, like, your opinion, man.

One thing that is definitely not just an opinion is that Suzuki drew inspiration from generations of Japanese master sword makers for this bike. It’s no surprise, then, that the company also chose to highlight this connection in an accompanying promotional video.

Still, we wouldn’t be a responsible motorcycle-oriented website if we didn’t strongly advise against packing a katana as an everyday carry essential at your waist on any bike, let alone a Katana. Matching your gear to your bike is totally fun, but there is such a thing as carrying a theme too far. Kudos to this guy for wearing all his gear before saddling up, though!

If you want to see the rest of Suzuki’s virtual show floor, it’s located here for your perusal. Slip into your best pajamas and have a look any time, day or night. Also, if you were planning to go to Katana Meeting 2020, Suzuki officially postponed that event from its original date of May 10, 2020 until September 6, 2020, starting at 10 a.m. It will take place at Hamamatsu Fruit Park Tokinosumika Special Venue in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan.

Sources: YouTube, Suzuki