Could Honda Motor Company offer a factory refresh plan for one of the best-loved motorcycles it ever made? The legend of the VFR750R (RC30) still runs strong, even 33 years after the fact. Say, that makes it a millennial, doesn’t it? Maybe that means people need to stop bad-mouthing a whole generation for no reason. I mean, there’s no V4 like a classic Honda V4, and you will most certainly not change my mind.

At any rate, Japanese motoring enthusiast website Car Watch reports that Honda Motor Company is launching an official VFR750R (RC30) Refresh Plan as of March 27, 2020. Currently, neither Honda nor any other news sites seem to be reporting this information, so I’d take it with a grain of salt while also very much hoping that it’s true.

RC30 and VFR enthusiasts in general have helped keep this bike alive through the years by manufacturing limited runs of essential parts that get scarcer with age. If this rumor does turn out to be true, Honda would establish a Motorcycle Refresh Center staffed with RC30 specialists to go over every single nut and bolt on your RC30. OEM parts reproduction is allegedly part of the plan, both for the Refresh Center and also for individual sale.

If Car Watch’s information is correct, Honda plans to open this center in June 2020. However, with so much current uncertainty surrounding just about everyone’s plans for the future, it’s difficult to predict what will happen, let alone when. This plan seems fairly centered on the RC30, with no mention of consideration for any other legendary Honda sportbikes of the past. Sorry, fans of other Honda classics. Maybe next time.

Also, if this plan does go ahead, it’s unclear what a remanufactured parts list would look like. Only 3,000 RC30s were ever made, but even a complete optimist wouldn’t expect that they’ve all survived the decades intact. The only thing we can do right now is wait and see what happens. Even if you don’t have an RC30 of your own (I know I don’t), this type of development could still be interesting to observe, just to see how Honda handles it. What could it mean for the future of other, similar programs for classic sportbikes?

