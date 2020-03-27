BMW of North America issued a recall for a potential pivot pin problem and for a non-conforming brake fluid reservoir cover. Here are all the details of these two recalls.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) published two recalls issued by BMW for issues potential present on U.S.-bound models. The first recall (20V165000) is for a possibly faulty pivot pin and affects four vehicles. The models involved are the following:

2020 BMW R 1250 GS

2020 BMW R 1250 RT

According to the defect notice, it is possible that the pivot pin connecting the final drive to the swing arm wasn’t produced in compliance with the manufacturer’s specifications. The vehicles presenting the faulty pin have potentially been sent to the re-work station where the pin has been torqued a second time, an action that could have damaged it. Should the pin be damaged, it could cause the connection between the drive and the swingarm to loosen up and to affect the vehicle’s stability.

The second recall (20V166000) is for an optional, color-specific brake fluid reservoir cover that doesn’t meet the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS). According to the defect notice, “If the text on the brake fluid reservoir cover was confusing or misunderstood, it could lead to an improper maintenance procedure.”

BMW estimates that 365 motorcycles are affected. These are the models involved in this recall:

2019-2020 BMW R 1250 GS

2019-2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

2020 BMW R 1250 R

2020 BMW R 1250 RS

2019-2020 BMW R 1250 RT

2018-2020 BMW R nineT Scrambler

2018-2020 BMW R nineT

2019-2020 BMW R nineT Pure

2018 BMW R nineT Racer

Both recalls will start on May 11, 2020, and owners will be invited to visit their BMW dealership to get these issues taken care of (the manufacturer doesn’t go into details about what the remedy for either problem is).

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners are invited to contact the BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417 to have their VIN verified. The NHTSA also offers a hot line service that can be reached at 1-888-327-4236.

Source: NHTSA