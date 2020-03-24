Sure, a racing spec Honda CBR1000RR isn’t that unusual. This particular Fireblade, however, is something truly special and would be an impressive addition to any collector’s stable. Especially at this steal of a price.

This true superbike was campaigned by the Triple M team in the 2018 World Superbike Championship to run satellite alongside the Red Bull Ten Kate Honda. It was first ridden by PJ Jacobsen #99 and then by Florian Marino #51 after PJ’s amicable split with the team toward the end of the season. The Triple M team, which made the step up from the Superstock 1000 in 2018, didn’t compete in 2019 after Marino, unfortunately, broke his leg during the Argentine WorldSBK round in a collision with Leon Camier. This monster of a machine is now available for you to own at less than $35,000. Far less than the cost to build it.

It comes with a Cosworth-designed powerplant built to Ten Kate WSBK specifications, an HRC gearbox, and Magneti Marelli 2018 full WSBK electronics. Other parts come from well-known manufacturers such as Nissin, OZ Racing, Öhlins, STM, and Suter. Just imagine the looks you’ll get from the other riders when you show up for track day on this beast. It may just be the closest you’ll ever come to actually being in a WorldSBK race.

The listing can be found on the Trackday Addicts Facebook page, but since it’s a private group, you have to be accepted into the group to see it Here. If you don’t want to do that, the full text of the listing can be found below.

World Superbike Spec Honda CBR1000 SP2 as used in the 2018 championship

Ideal for Racing, Trackdays or a collection!

At a fraction of the build cost, Developed and Built with the best parts available

Spec as follows

* Honda CBR1000 SP2 Triple M WSBK as campaigned in the 2018 world superbike championship. This was campaigned by Triple M team (the satellite team to Red Bull Ten Kate Honda)

* Öhlins Wsbk front/rear suspension & steering damper

* Suter underslung swingarm arm

* Bonamici sbk yokes

* Spider rearsets, Clip on’s and Engine case covers

* Magneti Marelli 2018 full WSBK Electronics with Custom built harness

* Ten Kate WSBK full spec engine

* Taleo Water & Oil cooler

* OZ wheels

* Yutaka Factory Discs

* Factory Nissin Calipers & Master Cylinders

* Aero 2 Carbon Fairings

* Aluminium tank, with internal pump (2018 spec)

* Motoholders subframe

* SC full Titanium exhaust system

* Ten Kate quick release brackets etc

* Super B lightweight battery

* Titanium bolts

* Adjustable swingarm & steering head pivots

* Aluminium braced chassis

* CNC Machined Fairing/Clock Bracket

* 520 Chain & Sprockets

Bike is £29,500

Spares package available by separate negotiation

Viewing recommended

Can be shipped worldwide