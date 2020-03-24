Traveling by motorcycle already is a bit of a challenge. Add an electric powertrain to the equation and the level of difficulty increases tenfold. I learned that the hard way when an 800-mile trip took me 33 hours to complete on the Zero SR/F. However, more challenging doesn’t mean impossible and a number of people have tackled impressive journeys on electric motorcycles. For instance, our favorite duo of Charley Boorman and Ewan McGregor completed their latest worldly adventure on a pair of Harley-Davidson LiveWires. More recently, a couple took a Zero DSR Black Forest Edition on a 9,300-mile trek across Africa. It can be done and here's yet another proof: a Swiss rider clocked over 1,000 miles on a LiveWire in less than 24 hours.

Switzerland-based rider Michel von Tell decided to challenge the record for the longest distance traveled on an electric motorcycle within 24 hours. He set out on March 11, 2020, from Zurich, Switzerland and proceeded to hop from charging station to charging station through four countries (Switzerland, Germany, Lichtenstein, and Austria).

He ultimately completed a 1,070-mile loop in 23 hours and 48 minutes. Reports of von Tell’s trip mention that he was able to travel 90 to 124 miles at the time on a single charge, which is fairly consistent with the LiveWire’s advertised range of 140 miles (city) and 70 miles (highway).

According to Autoblog, the previous record was set by a team of seven riders who rode a Zero SR around a track for 24 hours and managed to reach a distance of 818 miles. The Harley’s biggest advantage over any Zero model is that it’s DC fast charger compatible. That means that instead of taking roughly an hour and half to recharge 80 percent of the battery, the LiveWire is able to reach that level of charge in only 40 minutes.

Sadly, von Tell’s record isn’t official as no Guinness World Records representatives were involved and able to certify the record. He therefore didn’t receive the official title of record holder but he still gets all the bragging rights.

