Triumph Motorcycles North America just issued a recall on the Trophy SE A1 for a possible brake hose flaw that could result in wiring damage. Here are the details of this recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has published a recall issued by Triumph on two models of Trophy SE A1. The manufacturer estimates that one percent of the 1,585 units possibly affected could present the problem. The models involved are the following:

2013-201 7 Triumph Trophy SE A1

2013 Triumph Trophy SE A1 Launch

According to Triumph, the models involved could be fitted with an improperly routed brake hose. This could cause the hose to come in contact with the ignition switch wiring every time the rider steers.

The repeated contact could eventually damage the ignition switch wiring which could result in a headlight or taillight malfunction or could even cause the engine to intermittently stall. According to the defect notice document the NHTSA published, a faulty light or an unsuspected engine stall increases the risk of a crash or of an injury.

The recall will begin on April 2, 2020 and Triumph will get in touch with the owners impacted. Should their vehicle be involved in the recall, the owners will be invited to visit their Triumph dealer where the brake hose will be re-routed, free of charge. According to the official documents, dealers will be notified of this recall on March 31, 2020 and owners, on the following April 2.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners are welcome to contact the Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010 to have their VIN verified. Triumph’s internal recall number for this problem is SRAN574. Customers can also direct their questions to the NHTSA’s hot line sat 1-888-327-4236 using campaign number 20V150000 or visit the www.safercar.gov for more information.

Source: NHTSA