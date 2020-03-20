Dealership 2.0.
The way we look at personal vehicles is evolving. Car manufacturers are already addressing the situation head-on by developing new mobility solutions. While motorcycles remain a thing of passion for us Americans, they are becoming increasingly more utilitarian around the world which means the way they are used is less about the fun than about efficiently getting from point A to point B. Dealers are part of that experience and for some companies, changing the way people interact with their dealers is part of that evolution. For Honda, this means turning the dealers into hangout spots. Meet the “Dream Dealer” concept.
What if shopping for a motorcycle turned into a cool and relaxed experience? This is what Team Red is hoping to pull off thanks to its new line of “Dream Dealers” launching in Europe. Beyond the simple purchase and maintenance experience dealerships usually offer, the Dream Dealers are designed to offer owners and future owners a relaxed shopping ambiance by turning the showroom into a hangout spot.
To enhance the customers' experience, Honda organized the dealer's floorplan so that the bikes are split up and displayed in three segment-specific areas—Roadster, Racing, and Adventure—so that buyers can easily and efficiently be directed to the style of bike they like. The Honda riding gear is also organized by style and showcased in the sections it belongs to, along with the bikes, so that the visitors can shop for apparel that matches the style of the bike they are considering.
As for the “Dream Experts” (aka the sales rep), they are assigned to specific sections and trained accordingly so that they have a deep understanding and knowledge of the products they are selling. A café area receives the visitors in a relaxed setting with bar tables and sofas where they can sit and discuss with the staff and other enthusiasts.
You think it sounds too good to be a real thing? Think again. The first Dream Dealer is already up and running in Rome, Italy, and Honda plans to open nine other locations across Europe. The only question remaining is: when is that dealership concept coming over here?
Source: Honda
Recall: Over 4,000 BMWs Recalled In The U.S. For Brake Light Issue
BMW of North America issued a recall on 15 motorcycles models for a possible brake light problem. Here are the details of this recall.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has published a recall issued by BMW for a possibly faulty rear brake light. According to the manufacturer, a total of 4,026 motorcycles are affected in the U.S. The models involved are the following:
- 2020 BMW F 750 GS
- 2020 BMW F 850 GS
- 2020 BMW F 850 GS Adventure
- 2020 BMW F 900 R
- 2020 BMW F 900 XR
- 2020 BMW Rnine T
- 2020 BMW Rnine T Pure
- 2020 BMW Rnine T Scrambler
- 2019-2020 BMW S 1000 R
- 2020 BMW S 1000 RR
- 2020 BMW R 1250 GS
- 2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
- 2020 BMW R 1250 R
- 2020 BMW R 1250 RS
- 2019-2020 BMW K 1600 B
According to BMW, all the models listed above feature an emergency stop signal function that should keep the rear brake light on throughout the braking maneuver. The company however discovered that, in some cases, the light was flashing instead of staying on. This not only makes the bikes affected noncompliant with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) but it also poses a safety hazard as the flashing brake light could be misinterpreted by other road users. The FMVSS states that brake lights in the U.S. must be “stead burning”.
Owners of the affected models are invited to visit their authorized BMW dealership to have the emergency stop signal function deactivated free of charge. The recall started on March 4, 2020, BMW dealers will be notified on March 19.
Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of the models included in the recall are welcome to contact the BMW customer service line at 1-800-525-7417 to have their VIN verified. Customers can also use the NHTSA’s hotline service available at 1-888-327-4236.