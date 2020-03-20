The way we look at personal vehicles is evolving. Car manufacturers are already addressing the situation head-on by developing new mobility solutions. While motorcycles remain a thing of passion for us Americans, they are becoming increasingly more utilitarian around the world which means the way they are used is less about the fun than about efficiently getting from point A to point B. Dealers are part of that experience and for some companies, changing the way people interact with their dealers is part of that evolution. For Honda, this means turning the dealers into hangout spots. Meet the “Dream Dealer” concept.

What if shopping for a motorcycle turned into a cool and relaxed experience? This is what Team Red is hoping to pull off thanks to its new line of “Dream Dealers” launching in Europe. Beyond the simple purchase and maintenance experience dealerships usually offer, the Dream Dealers are designed to offer owners and future owners a relaxed shopping ambiance by turning the showroom into a hangout spot.

To enhance the customers' experience, Honda organized the dealer's floorplan so that the bikes are split up and displayed in three segment-specific areas—Roadster, Racing, and Adventure—so that buyers can easily and efficiently be directed to the style of bike they like. The Honda riding gear is also organized by style and showcased in the sections it belongs to, along with the bikes, so that the visitors can shop for apparel that matches the style of the bike they are considering.

As for the “Dream Experts” (aka the sales rep), they are assigned to specific sections and trained accordingly so that they have a deep understanding and knowledge of the products they are selling. A café area receives the visitors in a relaxed setting with bar tables and sofas where they can sit and discuss with the staff and other enthusiasts.

You think it sounds too good to be a real thing? Think again. The first Dream Dealer is already up and running in Rome, Italy, and Honda plans to open nine other locations across Europe. The only question remaining is: when is that dealership concept coming over here?

Source: Honda