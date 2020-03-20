What's new for 2020?
For 2020, along with the introduction of the new Z H2 flagship, Kawasaki spruced up its naked segment by giving the 900 and 650 models a few updates. Team Green explained that, for the past four years, its naked standard segment has been thriving, ranking third in sales behind touring models and cruisers.
It’s no wonder it has been so active in the segment, with the introduction of the Z400 (in 2019), and the Z H2, bringing its offering in the naked segment to five models (six if you count the Z900RS separately).
To highlight the new 2020 Z900, Kawasaki invited us to test the bike on the roads of California. Due to the current circumstances, however, the team made the wise decision to introduce us the updated model virtually instead. Now, it’s our turn to introduce you to the updates the 900 receives this year. Here are five things you should know about the 2020 Kawasaki Z900.