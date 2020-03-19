Black is the new black.
It’s not uncommon for Harley owners to customize their hogs. A focus on freedom and individualism fuels the Harlista culture and many a full dresser has been chopped up over the years as a result. Nowadays, performance baggers are all the rage in the wake of the club style/Sons of Anarchy craze. Shifting with the market and catering to a budding subculture within the cruiser ranks, Harley-Davidson unveiled several parts and accessories lines for the performance-minded bagger rider.
Featuring large cutouts, industrial styling, and dark finishes, the Endgame Collection speaks to the utilitarian side of the Harley customer base. The weight-savings achieved with the slotted design and the grip provided by the rubber inserts contribute to a purpose-built look that values performance over aesthetics. With floorboards, footpegs, shifter arms, brake levers, and hand grips rounding out the Endgame Collection, owners can change both the look and feel of their Touring machines.
Gallery: Harley-Davidson Performance Bagger Parts And Accessories
While Harley’s Streamliner Collection has been around for a while, the new Streamliner Black parts and accessories contemporize the line with black finishes. The original Streamliner components were modeled after the long, curved forms of Streamline Moderne architecture and Harley updates the 1930s-inspired design for the popular tastes of the 2020s. On the more traditional side, the Streamliner Black collection features footboards for both rider and passenger, heated handgrips, brake pedal pads, and footpegs.
Additional performance bagger components include a board-to-peg conversion kit for those that are looking to scrape less in the twisties and a double-spoked cast wheelset called the Fugitive Wheel. The 80GRIT footboards, controls, pegs, and pedal pads all leverage BMX-style bear claw edges to help the rider lock their foot in place. While the engine trim doesn’t contribute to the performance of your machine, the company also offers derby and timing covers to match the industrial aesthetic.
Over the years, the Motor Company has pandered to younger generations with X-Games sponsorships. Almost simultaneously, dirt bike and BMX elements have crept into the design of aftermarket Harley parts. Companies like FLO Motorsports and Thrashin’ Supply—owned by X-Games Gold Medalist Lance Coury—have driven the performance movement in Harley circles. The latest collections from Harley draw inspiration from the motocross-inspired aftermarket and speaks to contemporary Harlistas.
With the bar and shield announcing a halt in production due to the spread of COVID-19 and quarantines in place nationwide, maybe it’s a good time to work on the bike and throw a few new parts on the old hog.
Endgame TM Collection
Push your custom style to the edge. The Endgame collection is defined by its slotted design and high-
tech, industrial look. The intense black rubber inserts on the controls are set against a matte graphite or
black finishes that complements black or bright bikes.
Endgame Collection includes:
• Endgame Collection Hand Grips
o Featuring raised black rubber inserts with a black or graphite surround, these 1.5"
diameter grips deliver excellent control and tough industrial styling. Easy-to-install
glueless design allows you to remove grips for service without damage.
• Endgame Collection Rider and Passenger Footpegs
o Finish off the high-tech, industrial look with Endgame Footpegs. Kit includes slotted left
and right footpegs with raised diamond-tread rubber grips to help keep your foot firmly in
place.
• Endgame Collection Brake Pedal Pad
o Showcasing a slotted design and black or graphite finish, these easy-to-install brake pedal
pads complement the Endgame Collection controls to give your ride a custom industrial
look.
• Endgame Collection Brake Lever
o Styled to complement the Endgame Collection controls, this Rear Brake Lever features a
slotted design that will give your performance bike an industrial look.
• Endgame Collection Shifter Peg
o With its slotted design, this easy-to-install shifter peg complements the high-tech,
industrial look of the Endgame Collection footpegs and footboards.
• Endgame Collection Shift Lever
o Styled to complement the Endgame Collection controls, this Shift Lever features a slotted
design that will give your bike a high-tech, industrial look.
• Endgame Collection Rider Footboards
o With their slotted design, these Endgame Footboards add a custom industrial look to your
ride. These footboards feature four raised rubber pads for excellent grip and Harley-
Davidson ® script for added style. Kit includes left and right footboards.
Available in Black or Graphite. Complete fitment information can be found on H-D.com.
Streamliner™ Collection
Inspired by the curved forms and long, horizontal lines of Streamline Moderne architecture, the Black
Streamliner™ Collection takes a contemporary spin on this classic Harley-Davidson style. Featuring
polished chrome bands surrounded by a sea of rich black, the Black Streamliner Collection adds a dark
and aerodynamic look to your bike. Available in Black.
Collection includes:
• Streamliner Collection Hand Grips
o Complement the Streamliner look with these matching grips. The rich black rubber
provides a positive grip when riding and the chrome tri-lines add just the right touch of
brightness.
• Streamliner Collection Heated Hand Grips
o Complement the Streamliner look with these matching Heated Hand Grips.
• Streamliner Collection Rider Footpegs
o Complete the streamlined look with Streamliner Footpegs. Includes left and right
footpegs.
• Streamliner Collection Brake Pedal Pad
o Complement the Streamliner footpegs and footboards with this simple-to-install Brake
Pedal Pad. The gloss black frame surrounds a black rubber pad accented with three
polished chrome bands for style and grip.
• Streamliner Collection Rider Footboards
o Inspired by the sleek and sweeping footboard design from the Street Glide ® model, these
Rider Footboards add a clean yet striking look to your bike. Kit includes vibration-
isolation footboard pads with three polished chrome bands, and the complete gloss black
pans that easily bolt in place of the Original Equipment footboards.
• Streamliner Collection Passenger Footboard and Mount Kit
o Styled to match the rider footboards on the Road King ® Custom, Road Glide ® Custom
and Street Glide ® models, these Swept Wing Passenger Footboards feature a Streamliner-
style rubber pad with three polished chrome stripes surrounded by gloss black footboard
pans. Designed for convenient bolt-on installation, the complete kit includes gloss black
aluminum footboards, rubber pads, mounting hardware and passenger footboard supports.
• Streamliner Collection Passenger Footboard Insert
o Styled to match the Street Glide model’s Original Equipment Streamliner Rider
Footboards. Featuring vibration-isolation rubber inserts with three polished chrome
bands, this insert is designed to fit the Wing shaped passenger footboard pan. Kit includes
left and right insert.
Available in Black. Complete fitment information can be found on H-D.com.
Performance Bagger Parts and Accessories
Command attention without saying a word. Push aggressive style to the limit with leading-edge controls,
custom wheels and board-to-peg conversion kits. H-D ® parts and accessories deliver the unmistakable
attitude and performance you need to stand out from the crowd.
Board-to-Peg Conversion Kit
o Add an aggressive look to your FL Softail ® or Touring motorcycle. These support kits are
designed to allow installation of mini foot boards and footpegs. Kit Includes left and right
mounting brackets and all necessary installation hardware. Mini footboards and footpegs sold
separately.
Fugitive™ Wheel
o Get the leading-edge style you’ve been chasing. Featuring a sleek double-spoke design with 14
spokes on each side, the Fugitive™ Wheel delivers a refined profile that pops with eye-catching
visual depth and dimension when viewed from an angle. The result is a stunning, one-of-a-kind
look. Available in gloss black and contrast chrome finishes, it will give your bike the custom style
it needs to stand out from the crowd.
80GRIT™ Rider Footboards
o With durable cast aluminum and rugged style edges this BMX-inspired footboard grips your boot
for firm stability and traction.
80GRIT Brake Pedal Pad
o This BMX-inspired brake pedal pad features rugged styled edges for excellent grip and a bold,
stripped-down look.
80GRIT Foot Controls
o Combine form and function with the feel of old-school BMX-style foot controls. The aluminum
material with rugged styled edges is lightweight and grips the bottom of your foot, giving you a
strong feeling of confidence. Black Anodized or Raw finishes provide customization options,
while the HDMC dog tag-style logo adds subtle authenticity to the bold, stripped-down look.
80GRIT Footpegs
o Give your ride an aggressive look with these BMX-inspired footpegs. Rugged ridges help keep
your feet firmly planted on the pegs. Fits models in passenger and highway peg positions. Does
not fit the rider and passenger position for '18-later Softail models.
HDMC™ Engine Trim
o Contemporary style machined to perfection. The HDMC™ Engine Trim showcases a subtle
HDMC graphic logo set off with a machine-lined black anodized finish highlighted by raw outer
trim. The sharp contrasting design complements both black and bright engines to create a
cohesive look that emphasizes your high-performance riding style.
o Timer Cover fits ’17-later Milwaukee-Eight engine equipped models.
o Derby Cover P/N 25701086 fits ’16-later Touring and Trike, and ’15-later FLHTCUL
and FLHTKL models. Also fits ’07-later Touring and Trike models equipped with
Narrow-Profile Outer Primary Cover P/N 25700385 or 25700438
o Derby Cover P/N 25701088 fits ’18-later FLSB and ’19-later Softail ® models. Also fits
’18-later Softail models equipped with Narrow-Profile Outer Primary Cover P/N
25700941, 25701039, 25701040, and 25701043
