If ever there was an ideal time to welcome a beautiful little 1970 Honda Z50A Mini Trail into your home, now is probably it. I mean, look at this thing! It’s yellow and white, and it has perfect little knobby tires on it, and it’s pretty much a ray of sunshine in monkey bike form.

The frame was even powder-coated by a previous owner to match the new yellow and white paint scheme. The current owner recently did an oil change, spark plug replacement, and carb adjustment. Even better, they’re offering this auction with no reserve on Bring A Trailer right now!

The one bad thing about these bikes is that you’ll never truly know how many miles are on one. The seller says they’ve put around 100 miles or so on it since owning it, but the thing is also 50 years old. There’s no telling what kinds of road trips across the entire North American continent that previous owners might have made. Still, with this kind of charm, in this kind of condition, and with a high bid of about $1,000 at the time of writing, who wouldn’t want to take their chances?

It currently lives in Allendale, Michigan, and you may have to battle Director Jason because he really wants it to come live in his garage. No, that’s not totally accurate. The truth is, most of us at Ride Apart want this bike for our very own. Now that you know about it, you probably do as well. That’s just the effect a nicely-kept little monkey bike like this has on people, isn’t it?

This auction ends on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, so you have a little time to decide if you want to invite this Monkey into your zoo.

