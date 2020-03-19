BMW of North America issued a recall on 15 motorcycles models for a possible brake light problem. Here are the details of this recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has published a recall issued by BMW for a possibly faulty rear brake light. According to the manufacturer, a total of 4,026 motorcycles are affected in the U.S. The models involved are the following:

2020 BMW F 750 GS

2020 BMW F 850 GS

2020 BMW F 850 GS Adventure

2020 BMW F 900 R

2020 BMW F 900 XR

2020 BMW Rnine T

2020 BMW Rnine T Pure

2020 BMW Rnine T Scrambler

2019-2020 BMW S 1000 R

2020 BMW S 1000 RR

2020 BMW R 1250 GS

2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

2020 BMW R 1250 R

2020 BMW R 1250 RS

2019-2020 BMW K 1600 B

According to BMW, all the models listed above feature an emergency stop signal function that should keep the rear brake light on throughout the braking maneuver. The company however discovered that, in some cases, the light was flashing instead of staying on. This not only makes the bikes affected noncompliant with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) but it also poses a safety hazard as the flashing brake light could be misinterpreted by other road users. The FMVSS states that brake lights in the U.S. must be “stead burning”.

Owners of the affected models are invited to visit their authorized BMW dealership to have the emergency stop signal function deactivated free of charge. The recall started on March 4, 2020, BMW dealers will be notified on March 19.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of the models included in the recall are welcome to contact the BMW customer service line at 1-800-525-7417 to have their VIN verified. Customers can also use the NHTSA’s hotline service available at 1-888-327-4236.

Source: NHTSA