The Kawasaki KZ750E was the successor to the KZ650–Kawasaki’s answer to Honda’s CB750. Following nearly the exact same recipe as the Honda, the KZ750E sported a 750cc DOHC inline-four engine. With the CB750’s success and arguably the role it played in shaping the future of motorcycles, Kawasaki, subsequently hopped onto the mid-displacement, multi-cylinder train with their KZ650. In 1980, they released an updated version with a hundred more cc’s of displacement. The KZ750E also sported a revised center frame section, allowing for a friendlier seat height.

This Kawasaki KZ750E is a 1982 model—the bike’s final year of production. It remained with its original owner until about four years ago. It then exchanged hands briefly to a second owner and was acquired by the current owner and seller shortly thereafter. The bike has received quite an extensive service, with a complete rebuild of the front suspension. The carburetors have been refreshed, battery has been replaced, brake fluid has been flushed, and brand new tires have been slapped on. The spark plugs have been replaced and a bunch of cosmetic improvements have also been done.

The bike is finished in dark blue with light blue pinstripes whilst retaining its factory badging. A new pair of Kenda tires have recently been installed on the 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. Despite being extensively serviced and maintained, the bike has its own flaws given its age. For instance, the plastic housings around the hand controls are beginning to show their age with small cracks developing around them. The seat also has a few tears which have been repaired. Overall, if this bike can be snatched up for a good deal, it could make a good platform for a custom build, a beginner motorcycle, or just another addition to a motorcycle collectors stable. After all, this KZ750 is offered by the selling dealer at no reserve with a clean Vermont title. For more information on the bike and to place a bid, visit the listing here.