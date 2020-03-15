Motorcycles are beginning to become more of a lifestyle element rather than merely a means of transport. Over the past few years, several manufacturers have introduced their own lines of lifestyle products such as apparel and accessories that have utility beyond the motorcycle. KTM, for instance, has a wide array of products under their Power Wear line of apparel. Husqvarna has also released a new line of fashionable riding gear in collaboration with REV’IT! designed to look good both on and off the motorcycle.

Another notable European motorcycle marque has joined the trend recently. What other company is better suited to represent luxury both on and off the bike than MV Agusta? Just last week, the Italian luxury motorcycle manufacturer announced their latest line of luggage in collaboration with one of Italy’s most iconic top-designer brands, Piquadro. Interestingly, the luggage items look like they don’t belong anywhere near a motorcycle. Two notable pieces have been released: a cabin trolley and a backpack. A range of fine leather wallets, coin holders, and keyholders have also been announced.

Featuring minimalist design and the subtle adornment of the MV Agusta nameplate, the MV Agusta - Motorcycle Art series of luggage items boast top quality construction out of the finest and most premium materials. Apart from looking, feeling, and actually being expensive, the entire range boasts advanced technology such as bluetooth tracking capability, care of Piquadro’s Connequ Bluetooth system. All items also come with RFID blocking capability to ensure your bags and all your stuff inside stay safe in the digital age.

In a statement regarding the new line of products, Head of After Sales of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., Mr. Claudio Quintarelli stated: “We are glad to enrich our offer of high-quality, exclusive apparel and accessories. The Piquadro range of MV Agusta-branded products allies design, performance and leading-edge technology, in pure MV Motorcycle Art tradition. I am sure they will be a welcome addition to the existing collection.”

The collection will become available starting May 2020. Prices have yet to be released, so stay tuned to the MV Agusta website and showrooms.





