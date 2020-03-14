We love small displacement, light weight, nimble bikes. More often than not, they're extremely satisfying to ride, easy to maintain, and pretty good looking. There’s just something about them that screams zero pretenses and pure fun. As such, there have been plenty of little bikes over the years that have gained massive popularity across the globe. One of these would be the Yamaha RD 200. With a parallel twin, 195 cc, two-stroke engine, this bike proved to be a total pocket rocket with impressive performance for such a small engine. The Yamaha RD 200 was introduced in 1974 and was able to reach a top speed of 80 miles per hour.

Today, the thought of two-stroke engines buzzing around town is but a distant memory, with several countries passing more and more stringent laws on emissions. However, a few of these gems from the seventies continue to remain in existence. Some of them have fallen into the hands of capable builders and restorers just like this particular Yamaha RD 200.

Portuguese builders Pedro and Filipe of C. Custom Garage have set out to transform this Yamaha RD 200. Being into motorcycles since their childhood, the brothers knew exactly what they wanted to create out of the little ripper. Tapping into the rawness and unadulterated experience provided by the RD 200, the brothers wanted to create a barebones custom. So barebones, in fact, that they wanted it to remain unpainted. Making use of various types of metals from aluminum, steel, bronze, and copper, the machine took on a life of its own in terms of design further enhancing its classic appeal.

The team worked quick in dismantling the frame and engine, cleaning and polishing every surface thoroughly and meticulously. The brothers discarded the RD 200’s stock frame, and constructed one from scratch out of stainless steel. A one off tank and seat monocoque assembly was handcrafted out of aluminum and polished to match the frame’s brilliance. The seat was upholstered in vintage-style leather to complete the artistic aesthetic. The engine was restored both inside and out and sits proudly, unobstructed by any bodywork, underneath the tank and seat monocoque.

When looking at the custom Yamaha RD 200 in its entirety, the machine represents the very heart of motorcycling. Practically an engine and two wheels, this bike is truly a rolling piece of art.