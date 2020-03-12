For most motorcycle customization shops, the challenge of a new custom design lies in the creation of something entirely unique and original. They can either play up the bike’s strengths and enhance them or, on the contrary, turn the starting model into something completely unrecognizable. For Delhi-based shop Bittoo Bike Modification, however, the real challenge is to successfully morph a production bike into another, iconic model. How about that fake V-twin?

The shop has a history of turning locally-produced bikes into motorcycle icons. For instance, a few years ago, the shop turned a Bajaj Dominar 400 into a (pretty believable) Suzuki Hayabusa.

One of the shop’s most recent creations allowed a lucky owner somewhere in India to live his American dream. What started as a Royal Enfield Bullet turned into a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy look-alike. Look-wise, the untrained eye will easily be fooled. From the tank-mounted gauges to the offset shotgun dual exhaust to the chopped fender—most of the Fat Boy’s recognizable features are there aside from the famous dish rims.

Of course, if you look up close, the illusion falls apart. The engine is different—note that the Bullet runs on a single so it’s all fluff—there’s a lack of 114 badging, the shape of the saddle is different, the rear fender’s bracket is as well. It’s a knock off so there are bound to be a few obvious differences but I bet you if you saw one on the street, you’d do a double-take.

According to Gaadi Waadi who reported on the quirky custom, the mufflers even manage to make the Bullet’s engine sound like a Milwaukee-Eight. I find that hard to believe considering the RE engine is half the size and a sixth of the HD’s displacement (supposing they used the 350 rather than the discontinued 500—the story doesn’t tell) but I haven’t heard the bike running, so who knows what voodoo they might have pulled off.

This is how you get a Harley-Davidson without spending the $20k to get one from an official dealership. All you have to do is ask these guys and they’ll work their magic for you. The American dream at a fraction of the price.

Source: Gaadi Waadi