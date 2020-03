2 / 7

This was another EICMA head-turner. Marking the first collaboration between Kawasaki and Bimota, the Tesi H2 is a work of art in the metal. The aggressive lines and sharp edges created one of the most striking silhouettes spotted in Milan.

We have yet to get a confirmation of when the model can be expected on the market but rumors suggest that the summer of 2020 is a realistic timeframe. The Tesi will use the same engine as its Kawasaki H2 counterparts, namely a 998cc supercharged inline-four. The latest reports mention that the model will produce 228 horsepower, which is the same output as the Ninja H2, for 471 pounds.