BMW’s customer racing competition entitled the BMW Motorrad Race Trophy is back as it enters its seventh season. This event provides BMW owners the chance to engage in private racing and stand the chance to win cash prizes and additional bonus prizes amounting to more than 100,000 Euros. On its seventh season this year, the BMW Motorrad Race Trophy was started in 2014 and makes use of the German marque’s most performance oriented motorcycle: the BMW S 1000 RR.

Since being introduced in 2009, the BMW S 1000 RR has seen massive success in the field of motorsports across the globe. Power by a 999 cc, in-line four engine producing north of 200 horsepower, the bike has become massively popular among track riders and weekend enthusiasts alike. The S 1000 RR presents itself as a stark contrast to BMW’s range of massively popular street, classic, and adventure motorcycles.

Making its presence felt in the Superbike World Championship, MotoGP CRT Class, Isle of Man TT, and several other internationally acclaimed races, the S 1000 RR has cemented its name as one of the most high performance sportbikes in the world. As such it is naturally fitting that BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director, Marc Bongers, sees the BMW Motorrad Race Trophy as a means to honoring their commitment to motorsports success for their customers. The event also serves as a means of camaraderie among BMW motorsports enthusiasts as it highlights the massive motorsports success of the S 1000 RR, while showcasing the talents of its racers. Considered as something of a tradition among BMW enthusiasts, the Race Trophy is now in its seventh year, and will feature in races all across the globe.

There will be a total of 25 classes in 21 racing series. Events ranging from the FIM Superbike World Championship through the FIM Endurance World Championship, as well as the Asia Road Racing Championship, and International Road Racing Championship are included in the Race Trophy. The Superstock class in the All Japan Road Race Championship is a new addition to the list of included races in this year’s Race Trophy.

The top 30 competitors across all the races included in the Race Trphy will be awarded cash prizes and trophies at the end of the season--giving BMW racers an added incentive to perform well in their respective races. Several special awards such as ‘Rookie of The Year, and ‘Best BMW Rider’ will also be given.

Registration remains open until the 30th of June, white the classification period ends on the 29th of November. For a complete list of included races, as well as links to register for the 2020 BMW Motorrad Race Trophy, drop by their website here.





