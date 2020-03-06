March is a big month for those of us who have been stuck inside most of the winter. It’s a great time to get your bike prepped for spring if you’ve kept it in storage. If you’re in or near Muskegon, Michigan, March 20, 2020 is also a great time to go see indoor motorcycle ice racing for the first time in 30 years.

That’s when the Muskegon Motorcycle Club and Rebel Road will host the Dan Raymond Invitational at Mercy Health Arena in beautiful downtown Muskegon. Not only will you get to see all levels of awesome ice racing, from amateur kiddie races up to pros—but all proceeds benefit the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County.

Adult tickets for the event cost just $15, and kids 12 and under get in free. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the races start at 7 p.m. The event is named for Dan Raymond, founder of both the Raymond Motor & Cycle Company of Muskegon in 1919 and also the founder of the Muskegon Motorcycle Club in 1920.

The Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and what better way to ring in a century than to host an ace ice racing charity event like this? The event will run rain or shine, since it’s being held indoors. Advance tickets are currently on sale at the Mercy Health Arena’s box offices, or you can purchase them online here. Kids don’t need tickets, and will instead have their hands stamped at the entrance.

If you’re a racer and you’re interested in participating in the event, hit up the Muskegon Motorcycle Club on Facebook and shoot them a message. The event should be an evening of fun for the whole family, and how often do you get to see moto ice racing, let alone in an arena like this?

Sources: WZZM13, Mercy Health Arena Facebook, Visit Muskegon