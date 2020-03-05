New year, new Sixty.
Things are going well for Indian Motorcycle. The American manufacturer ended 2019 on a positive note with encouraging financial results. The brand has also been able to achieve what Harley-Davidson is struggling to do: get the attention of a younger audience, thanks to the introduction of the FTR 1200 in 2019. In keeping with the “be more accessible” theme, Indian now introduces a new, more affordable version of its popular Bobber. Say hello to the 2020 Scout Bobber Sixty.
This isn’t the first time we hear about the Baby Bobber. At the beginning of February 2020, an updated California Air Resources Board (CARB) document gave us a pretty obvious hint that a new model was coming when the name “Scout Bobber Sixty” appeared on the list of approved Indian models for the year. We saw you, Indian.
Sure enough, here we are a month later with a new entry-level Bobber in the ranks. If the Scout Sixty’s look isn’t old school enough to quench your thirst for nostalgia, the Scout Bobber Sixty is now reporting for duty and ready to fulfill your retro desires.
“Bringing a stripped-down, old-school Bobber priced at $8,999 is something we’re very excited about. We’re proud to provide such a dynamic offering at a price point that makes owning an Indian motorcycle extremely attainable to an even wider range of riders,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle.
Gallery: 2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty
Style-wise, the new Bobber Sixty is almost identical to its bigger brothers with the same down swept silhouette, the typical, low-set single saddle, chopped fenders, and wide handlebar. However, the Sixty does get a few styling cues of its own, including the blacked-out engine, bare headlight, perch-mounted mirrors, and five-spoke wheels. The Sixty is also 24-pounds lighter than the full-size Bobbers. At its core, it uses the same thumper as its Scout counterpart, the 61 cu.in. (999cc) V-twin rated at 78 horsepower.
Of course, who says Sixty also says sub-$10k price tag. Like the Scout Sixty, the new model starts at $8,999 and is offered in two choices of finishes: glossy and matte black. It will also be available with or without the ABS. The company confirms that the catalog of 140 Indian accessories will be compatible with the new model. The new 2020 Scout Bobber Sixty is expected in the showrooms in the upcoming weeks.
INDIAN MOTORCYCLE’S NEW SCOUT BOBBER SIXTY MAKES MEAN, OLD-SCHOOL STYLING MORE ACCESSIBLE AND AFFORDABLE THAN EVER
Minimalistic & Raw – the Lightweight Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Features Stripped-Down, Blacked-Out Styling, and a 60 Cubic-Inch, Liquid-Cooled Engine
Minneapolis (March 5, 2020) – Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today introduced the 2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty – a 999cc version of its popular Scout Bobber, that is 24 pounds lighter. Starting at $8,999, the Scout Bobber Sixty is a more attainable option for riders seeking Indian Motorcycle’s premium quality and craftsmanship combined with a stripped-down aesthetic.
Powered by the same 78-horsepower engine as the Scout Sixty, the Scout Bobber Sixty’s light weight, nimble handling, and low center of gravity will appeal to all riders seeking mean, old school styling at a competitive price point.
The Scout Bobber Sixty maintains the stripped-down styling of the Scout Bobber, including chopped fenders and a confident riding position, while adding several cues that give the model a look of its own. The Scout Bobber Sixty features a blacked-out engine, a modern tank badge, perch mount mirrors, stripped down headlight, an all-black seat, and all new five-spoke all black wheels.
Riders looking to customize their Scout Bobber Sixty can do so by selecting from more than 140 authentic Indian Motorcycle accessories. Riders looking to venture outside city limits can enjoy a comfortable ride with Indian Motorcycle’s an all-new color matched comfort seat and passenger seat options.
Shipping to U.S. and Canadian dealers now, the Scout Bobber Sixty is available in Thunder Black and Thunder Black Smoke paint with ABS and non-ABS versions. Scout Bobber Sixty pricing starts at $8,999 with financing options as low as $111 a month.
