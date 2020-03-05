Things are going well for Indian Motorcycle. The American manufacturer ended 2019 on a positive note with encouraging financial results. The brand has also been able to achieve what Harley-Davidson is struggling to do: get the attention of a younger audience, thanks to the introduction of the FTR 1200 in 2019. In keeping with the “be more accessible” theme, Indian now introduces a new, more affordable version of its popular Bobber. Say hello to the 2020 Scout Bobber Sixty.

This isn’t the first time we hear about the Baby Bobber. At the beginning of February 2020, an updated California Air Resources Board (CARB) document gave us a pretty obvious hint that a new model was coming when the name “Scout Bobber Sixty” appeared on the list of approved Indian models for the year. We saw you, Indian.

Sure enough, here we are a month later with a new entry-level Bobber in the ranks. If the Scout Sixty’s look isn’t old school enough to quench your thirst for nostalgia, the Scout Bobber Sixty is now reporting for duty and ready to fulfill your retro desires.

“Bringing a stripped-down, old-school Bobber priced at $8,999 is something we’re very excited about. We’re proud to provide such a dynamic offering at a price point that makes owning an Indian motorcycle extremely attainable to an even wider range of riders,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle.

Gallery: 2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty

21 Photos

Style-wise, the new Bobber Sixty is almost identical to its bigger brothers with the same down swept silhouette, the typical, low-set single saddle, chopped fenders, and wide handlebar. However, the Sixty does get a few styling cues of its own, including the blacked-out engine, bare headlight, perch-mounted mirrors, and five-spoke wheels. The Sixty is also 24-pounds lighter than the full-size Bobbers. At its core, it uses the same thumper as its Scout counterpart, the 61 cu.in. (999cc) V-twin rated at 78 horsepower.

Of course, who says Sixty also says sub-$10k price tag. Like the Scout Sixty, the new model starts at $8,999 and is offered in two choices of finishes: glossy and matte black. It will also be available with or without the ABS. The company confirms that the catalog of 140 Indian accessories will be compatible with the new model. The new 2020 Scout Bobber Sixty is expected in the showrooms in the upcoming weeks.