BMW of North America issued a recall on the C 400X scooter regarding a possible throttle cable defect leading to further issues. Here are the details of this recall.

The NHTSA published this recall from BMW for the 2019 C 400X scooter in February 2020. In the defect notice document, BMW describes a “routing geometry” that could result in water accumulation within the throttle cable.

Depending on the owner’s location, the water could potentially freeze and in the most extreme cases, the throttle could ultimately become stuck. According to the company, all of the 416 units produced from the beginning of the model-years run up to May 15, 2019, present the flaw. The manufacturer was made aware of the possible defect after two incidents related to a failing throttle were reported.

The company is working on a long-term fix for the issue but has yet to find a solution. In the meantime, it recommends that owners do not use the scooter in near-freezing temperatures and that they try to avoid getting the cable wet by washing the scooter or riding in the rain. Owners will also be invited to visit their BMW dealership to have the cable dried down and have a warning label applied to the scooter recommending riders do not use the vehicle in freezing temperatures.

Once the manufacturer finds a permanent fix, owners will be notified and authorized BMW dealers will provide the service free of charge. The interim letter notifying owners of the issue and the temporary caution will be sent on April 6, 2020.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of the affected model are welcome to contact the BMW customer service line at 1-800-525-7417 to have their VIN verified. Consumers can also contact the NHTSA’s hotline at 1-888-327-4236 using campaign number 20V083000.

Source: NHTSA