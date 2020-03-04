For some veterans, the war doesn’t end when they return home—it only begins. From physical injuries to the invisible wounds of war, returning military men and women have to heal while acclimating back to civilian life. Most often, that road to recovery requires support from fellow veterans as well as the community. For that reason, Harley-Davidson is partnering with the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) for Rolling Project Odyssey—a group ride for recovering servicemen and women.

Named after Homer’s epic poem, Project Odyssey helps returning warriors overcome adversity and the impact of combat stress through outdoor retreats. Emphasizing a connection with nature, peers, and counselors, participants engage in adventure-based learning that helps them manage the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or traumatic brain injury (TBI). For the Rolling Project Odyssey, Harley and WWP utilize motorcycle riding to address invisible wounds, enhance resiliency, and promote healthy lifestyles.

Sharing the common thread of motorcycling, veterans in Rolling Project Odyssey can socialize with fellow riders and expand their support network. A review by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs noted that better social support typically leads to positive mental health for veterans and the partnership between the Motor Company and WWP seeks to do just that.

“We are grateful for Harley-Davidson’s support and honored to partner with such a legendary brand as we fuel the future of Rolling Project Odyssey,” said WWP vice president of independence services and mental health and Lt. Col. (Ret.) Michael Richardson. “Our goal is to focus warriors on their present to enable the growth of their future.”

Rolling Project Odyssey also aligns with Harley-Davidson’s recent emphasis on the mental health benefits of motorcycling. In a study funded by Harley and conducted by UCLA’s Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, researchers found that riding a motorcycle increases focus and alertness while decreasing stress—benefits that aid in a veteran’s recovery.

The bar and shield has partnered with WWP on Rolling Project Odyssey since 2015 and the first program of 2020 will begin in Jacksonville, Florida on March 9, 2020. The route will feature a stop at Daytona Bike Week before returning to Jacksonville, Florida on March 13, 2020. While the road trip is only five-days long, it should be a big step for veterans on the long road home.