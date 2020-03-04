Britten V1000s are a big deal wherever they go. From world-class motorcycle art exhibitions like the one at the Brisbane Gallery of Modern Art later in 2020 to just showing up at a classic bike show near you. The man himself might be gone, but his mad genius truly never left us. There will be plenty of other bikes to see at this weekend’s Modern Classics motorcycle show in Boyertown, Pennsylvania, but the V1000 will undoubtedly be one of the most special bikes to see.

This year marks the tenth annual Modern Classics show, and will be held at Martin Moto in Boyertown. Featuring around 100 bikes mostly from the ‘60s through the ‘90s, the 2020 show will focus on bikes from the ‘80s in particular. It’s a carefully curated event, which the organizers liken to a pop-up museum each year. An estimated 20 bikes will represent that pivotal decade, including sidecars, scooters, and that V1000. You’ll be able to see it all indoors, away from the salt and slush of winter melting into spring outside.

A Kickstart Party is planned on March 6 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. that will feature food, drinks, and music and allow attendees to be the first to see this year’s bikes. Tickets for this party are available on the Modern Classics website, cost $20, and will only be sold in advance.

If you just want to see all the bikes but don’t want to do the Friday night party, tickets are $10 at the door, with children 12 and under getting in free. Saturday show hours run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artist Makoto Endo will be creating a large-format motorcycle painting at the show before your very eyes, as well. He’s a regular fixture at this show, as you can see in this time-lapse video from the 2015 gathering.

Sources: Daily Local, YouTube, Modern Classics Bike Show