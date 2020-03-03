There seems to be a lot happening at Royal Enfield lately. Shortly after announcing it would discontinue its lineup of 500cc models in India, rumors of new models are starting to pop up all over the place. A handful of names have been tossed around as potential future models including Roadster and Hunter. One is more recurrent than the others, however, and as we near the date India’s BS6 new emission standards will take effect, the media is buzzing louder and louder about the Meteor.

You’ve probably heard the name before. Not only did Royal Enfield trademark “Meteor” at the beginning of 2019, but the name is also tied to the brand’s history. From 1952 to 1962, the then British company produced a bike called the Meteor, powered by a 692cc parallel-twin. The model was eventually replaced in the lineup by the Interceptor. Rings a bell?

An increasing number of sources suggest that Royal Enfield plans to replace the Thunderbird X with the similar but BS6 compliant Meteor. The rumor is based on sightings of a new Royal Enfield test mule out and about. According to Rushlane, which shared the video of a rider who encountered a Royal Enfield rider with the test mule, the person apparently confirmed the Meteor nameplate (though, watching the video, it’s hard to make out what the rider actually says.)

That could only be the beginning. Bikewale goes as far as to say that the company is expected to launch no fewer than three models. Considering the brand recently trademarked Flying Flea, Roadster, Hunter, and Sherpa, it’s no wonder everyone is hyped about what the company will do next.

Most sources seem convinced that the Meteor’s launch is imminent, going as far as to estimate its specs and the price range. They expect the Meteor to launch sometime around June 2020—the new emission standards will take effect on April 1.

As things currently stand, this is all speculation and we won’t know for sure until Royal Enfield speaks up but we can’t help but be excited about the idea of a new RE in the works.

Sources: Zigwheels, Rushlane, Bikewale, Carblog India