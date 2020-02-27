Since you’re reading RideApart, I’m going to go out on a limb and assume you like motorcycles. If that’s the case, and you plan to be in the Brisbane, Queensland, Australia area between November 28, 2020, and April 26, 2021, you need to get yourself to the Gallery of Modern Art.

That’s when a globally-sourced collection of some of the most monumental motorcycles throughout history will proudly be on display. The exhibition is called The Motorcycle: Design, Art, Desire, and the title probably tells you everything you need to know.

It’s one thing to see static images—or even videos—of some of the bikes in this carefully curated collection. I haven’t seen most of these bikes in person, but I can tell you from experience that seeing a Britten up close is so much better than just seeing photographs. Over 100 motorbikes, from ultramodern electric designs back to the very beginning of motorcycling, will be on display for all visitors to appreciate.

Gallery: Gallery of Modern Art Motorcycle Exhibition, Brisbane

For anyone who recalls the Art of the Motorcycle exhibition that took place at the Guggenheim in 1998, you’ll be pleased to know that the same passionate motorcyclists who curated that exhibition are also behind this one. The Vintagent reports that Ultan Guilfoyle and Professor Charles M. Falco—presumably no relation to the Aprilia of the same name, although I’m sure at least one person has asked him that by now—will feature almost completely different motorcycles than their previous exhibition.

Some of the stars of the upcoming show include a 1991 Britten V1000, a 1906 Spencer that was both designed and built in Brisbane, the Australian land speed record-setting 1951 Vincent Black Lightning, and the 1868 Michaux-Perraux steam-powered velocipede known as the world’s oldest motorcycle.

Other supporting programs at GoMA while this exhibition is going on haven’t been announced, but plans for some nighttime events and film screenings are definitely in the cards. A beautiful hardcover catalogue will also be produced for this show. Further details will be released closer to the event, but now that you have the dates, you can plan your travel accordingly if you don’t live nearby.

Tickets are already on sale and range from AU $10 (US $6.58) for kids aged 5 to 12 to AU $25 (US $16.46) for a full-price adult. Family tickets covering two adults and up to three children are also available, as well as discounts for seniors and students. Find out more and purchase them online here.

Sources: Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane Times, The Vintagent