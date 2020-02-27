Not every motorcycle suits every riding situation. Most urban commuters wouldn’t opt for a BMW R 1250 GS in congested conditions and the majority of motorcyclists wouldn’t embark on a cross-country road trip with a quarter-liter sports bike. When it comes to electric motorcycles, metropolitan areas provide shorter ride distances and abundant charging stations to help make electric transportation feasible. For that reason, Austrian e-mobility company Horwin looks to expand its CR6 range to France with incentives for city dwellers.

Primarily distributed in German-speaking countries like Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and, well, Germany, Horwin aimed to expand its dealer network by launching the CR6 and CR6 Pro in at EICMA 2019. The move paid off for the budding EV manufacturer with the TilGreen Group picking up distribution of the electric motorcycle for France.

With a 3.9 kwh Panasonic lithium-ion battery powering a 6.2 kW (8.3 horsepower) electric engine, the CR6 Pro’s capacity is equivalent to a 125cc motorcycle. The bike’s aluminum frame helps to keep the weight down at 134 kg (295 pounds) and the 850 mm (33.4 inches) seat height make it manageable in heavy traffic. At a maximum range of 150 km (93.2 miles) and a top speed of 95 km/h (59 mph), Horwin’s little electric bike fits the urban landscape perfectly, with just enough power and range to get the job done.

When it’s time to recharge, the user can access the charging cable in the faux tank’s storage space and bring the CR6 Pro back to full power in 4 hours and 30 minutes. Horwin also outfitted the electric motorcycle with LED lighting, USD forks, and coupled braking to handle the rigors of city riding. On the styling front, the CR6 range appeals to the urban rider with simple lines reminiscent of early-generation SV650s and a subframe that looks as if it was lifted from cafe racer.

Available in black, blue, green, and white, the CR6 is already available at TilGreen dealerships in France with the CR6 following later in 2020. At € 6,290 ($6,914 USD), Horwin’s stylish moto sure isn’t cheap but the country offers an EV rebate of € 900 ($989 USD). For those in the greater Paris region of Île-de-France, a € 1,500 ($1,649 USD) deduction is available and the city of Monaco nabs customers a € 3,000 ($3,296 USD) discount.

Whether Horwin’s CR6 suits your needs as a motorcyclist or not, it’s safe to say that it fills a need for many riders. Hopefully, the Austrian company can maintain its current momentum and bring the CR6 to the rest of the world’s cities soon.