Demo events allow everyone to check out some of the most exciting models on the market without having to go to a dealer and sit through the whole sales pitch. You also get to try multiple bikes rather than the single one you’re interested in—provided the dealer lets you take a bike out at all. Kawasaki announced a demo tour earlier in February and now it’s KTM’s turn. If you’re a diehard fan or are simply curious to see for yourself what all the hype is about, this is your chance to get some seat time on a bunch of KTMs.

KTM scheduled lose to 30 ride events across the United States between February and October 2020. The tour starts at the KTM head office in Murietta, California, from February 29 to March 1, 2020. It will then hit the road and tour the country throughout the spring and summer.

The events showcase the latest KTM street models, allowing visitors to get some one-on-one time with the bikes on pre-determined routes designed to make the best of the local roads. The events are free but participants must bring their own gear including a helmet, gloves, and proper footwear. They must also have a photo ID and a signed waiver.

Riders aged between 21 and 24 years old will be limited to the sub-500cc lineup—riders 25 and up will have access to the full selection. Experience on a motorcycle is required—we don’t recommend you head to the event fresh out of the DMV. Visitors will be invited to register on location the day of the event on a first-come, first-served basis and will receive a $500 Ride Orange VIP voucher for KTM PowerParts, PowerWear, and SpareParts on select Street models (model year ‘20 included).

If you want to check it out, there will likely be an event near you. Check out the KTM event page to see where the Ride Orange tour will stop. Which KTM would you want to get on?