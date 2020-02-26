2 / 8

Energica adds a third model to its lineup for 2020. Between the naked Eva EsseEsse 9 and the fully-faired Ego, the Eva Ribelle is a mix of the two with a sporty attitude and an aggressive streetfighter styling.

The Ribelle uses a 21.5kWh lithium-polymer battery developed specifically for the new MotoE series that offers a range of up to 248 miles (in the city, 143 miles combined). The bike is rated at an impressive 145 horsepower and 158.6 lb-ft of torque and features four riding modes. Pricing on the new Energica Eva Ribelle has yet to be announced.