Something green this way comes.
Almost every day we hear of a startup beginning its electric adventure somewhere in the world. We stopped counting the number of concepts and prototypes being introduced because it’s become almost impossible to keep track of them all. There’s something truly wonderful about the trend because it means that there are people out there who believe electric motorcycles can work and who hope to change the world in their own way.
Very few of these projects actually make it to production, however, and an even smaller number enter the mainstream market. Thankfully, there are a few companies that are totally rocking the electric bike gig and that are behind the healthy serving of “greens” we’re getting for 2020. Here’s a look at all the new electric motorcycles you will be able to buy this year in the U.S.